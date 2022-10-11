Stellantis Targets Circular Economy Business Unit To Achieve €2B In Revenues By 2030

- Stellantis NV STLA has put forward a plan for its Circular Economy Business Unit to achieve more than €2 billion in revenues by 2030.
- The Circular Economy business unit is one of the seven accretive business units announced in the Dare Forward 2030 plan.
- It operates based on the 4R strategy – reman, repair, reuse, and recycle, to reach carbon net zero by 2038.
- The main objectives of the business unit are extending the life of vehicles and parts, and returning material and end-of-life vehicles to the manufacturing loop for new vehicles and products.
- The dedicated Circular Economy Hub, launching in 2023 in Italy, will enable the expansion of Stellantis' current activities and support its cradle-to-cradle business model in Europe.
- Also Read: Stellantis, Ferrari Italy Unions Demand Wage Rise Amid Inflation Surge
- The Hub will host vehicle reconditioning, vehicle dismantling, and parts remanufacturing activities, with the scope set to expand further globally.
- The unit also launched its new SUSTAINera label for parts and accessories, indicating a savings of up to 80% materials and 50% energy as compared to their equivalent new parts.
- "The SUSTAINera label represents our promise to provide customers sustainable, transparent and affordable products and services to our customers for all brands of vehicles, without compromising quality, while preserving the environment through decreased waste and less use of our planet's resources," said Alison Jones, Stellantis SVP, Circular Economy Business Unit.
- Also See: A Car Made Out Of Cardboard? French Car Maker Citreon Reveals New Concept
- Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 0.80% at $11.95 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.