Volcon Inks Co-Branding & Distribution Deal With Torrot Electric

- Volcon Inc VLCN has signed an exclusive co-branding and distribution agreement with Torrot Electric Europa S.A.
- Founded in 1948, Torrot has almost 75 years of experience designing and manufacturing motorcycles.
- Volcon will be granted exclusive rights to sell the new range of youth motorcycles throughout the U.S., Caribbean Community countries and dependencies, and Central and South America.
- The three-year agreement will provide Volcon with an immediate entry into the growing youth powersports market, with the possibility to increase revenue and profit.
- The initial product range will offer three motorcycle styles in two sizes, One (for kids up to age six) and Two (Ages six – eleven).
- The motorcycles will be built by Torrot at their facility near Barcelona, Spain.
- The companies plan on launching additional versions of the current lineup over the next two years, allowing anyone from ages 3 to 16 to have the electric motorcycle experience.
- Volcon expects initial deliveries of the One and Two motorcycles to begin in December 2022.
- Price Action: VLCN shares are trading lower by 1.85% at $1.65 on the last check Thursday.
