Volcon Inks Co-Branding & Distribution Deal With Torrot Electric

Volcon Inc VLCN has signed an exclusive co-branding and distribution agreement with Torrot Electric Europa S.A.

Volcon will be granted exclusive rights to sell the new range of youth motorcycles throughout the U.S., Caribbean Community countries and dependencies, and Central and South America.

The three-year agreement will provide Volcon with an immediate entry into the growing youth powersports market, with the possibility to increase revenue and profit.

The initial product range will offer three motorcycle styles in two sizes, One (for kids up to age six) and Two (Ages six – eleven).

The motorcycles will be built by Torrot at their facility near Barcelona, Spain.

The companies plan on launching additional versions of the current lineup over the next two years, allowing anyone from ages 3 to 16 to have the electric motorcycle experience.

Volcon expects initial deliveries of the One and Two motorcycles to begin in December 2022.

Price Action: VLCN shares are trading lower by 1.85% at $1.65 on the last check Thursday.

