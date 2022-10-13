ñol

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 13, 2022 11:14 AM | 1 min read
Volcon Inks Co-Branding & Distribution Deal With Torrot Electric
  • Volcon Inc VLCN has signed an exclusive co-branding and distribution agreement with Torrot Electric Europa S.A.
  • Founded in 1948, Torrot has almost 75 years of experience designing and manufacturing motorcycles.
  • Volcon will be granted exclusive rights to sell the new range of youth motorcycles throughout the U.S., Caribbean Community countries and dependencies, and Central and South America.
  • The three-year agreement will provide Volcon with an immediate entry into the growing youth powersports market, with the possibility to increase revenue and profit.
  • Also ReadVolcon Bags First Stag UTV Order From US Army
  • The initial product range will offer three motorcycle styles in two sizes, One (for kids up to age six) and Two (Ages six – eleven).
  • The motorcycles will be built by Torrot at their facility near Barcelona, Spain.
  • The companies plan on launching additional versions of the current lineup over the next two years, allowing anyone from ages 3 to 16 to have the electric motorcycle experience.
  • Volcon expects initial deliveries of the One and Two motorcycles to begin in December 2022.
  • Also SeeVolcon Jumps Into E-Bike Market - Lauches 'Brat'
  • Price Action: VLCN shares are trading lower by 1.85% at $1.65 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

