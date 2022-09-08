- All-electric, off-road powersports company Volcon Inc VLCN said it has officially entered the e-bike market with the launch of its class 2 e-bike, the Volcon Brat.
- Built like a motorcycle, Brat integrates Volcon's design elements, using the exo-arch frame that mirrors the same design of Grunt and Stag.
- Brat has been built with four ride modes to accommodate off-road adventures to maneuver through urban traffic.
- Brat is powered by a 48V battery that can be fully charged in 6-7 hours through Level 1 charging through a standard household outlet.
- Volcon expects to deliver Brat to dealers and consumers in November 2022, with a starting price of $2,799.
- Price Action: VLCN shares are trading higher by 2.89% at $2.85 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksGeneral