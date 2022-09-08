by

All-electric, off-road powersports company Volcon Inc VLCN said it has officially entered the e-bike market with the launch of its class 2 e-bike, the Volcon Brat.

Built like a motorcycle, Brat integrates Volcon's design elements, using the exo-arch frame that mirrors the same design of Grunt and Stag.

Brat has been built with four ride modes to accommodate off-road adventures to maneuver through urban traffic.

Brat is powered by a 48V battery that can be fully charged in 6-7 hours through Level 1 charging through a standard household outlet.

Volcon expects to deliver Brat to dealers and consumers in November 2022, with a starting price of $2,799.

Price Action: VLCN shares are trading higher by 2.89% at $2.85 on the last check Thursday.

Photo Via Company

