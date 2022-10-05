Volcon Bags First Stag UTV Order From US Army

- Volcon Inc VLCN has secured its first order to deliver two Stag UTV vehicles to the U.S. Army.
- The Stag, the company's first all-wheel drive, fully electric UTV, powered by General Motors Co GM electric propulsion system technology, is expected to be delivered to two U.S. Army locations in mid-2023.
- The slightly modified commercial version of the Stag will include a fully enclosed cabin and will be evaluated to support the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) disaster and emergency response missions.
- Missions include emergency power support, emergency infrastructure assessments, debris removal, and urban search and rescue.
- In addition, ERDC-CERL's intent is to introduce the Stag to soldiers rotating through their training sites.
- "This award is a significant first step into the federal government marketplace," said the company's VP of Global Defense and Government Programs, Richard Tannery.
- Price Action: VLCN shares are trading lower by 5.26% at $1.98 on the last check Wednesday.
