Roblox To $51? Plus Deutsche Bank Slashes PT On Deere & Company

- Deutsche Bank cut Deere & Company DE price target from $389 to $365. Deere shares rose 0.5% to $363.00 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG cut Roblox Corporation RBLX price target from $58 to $51. Roblox shares rose 0.2% to $37.25 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup lowered Capital One Financial Corporation COF price target from $157 to $119. Capital One Financial shares rose 1% to $94.45 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY from $222 to $220. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.8% to close at $185.11 on Wednesday.
- Needham cut price target for Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT from $125 to $90. Applied Materials shares fell 1.3% to $75.01 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan cut the price target on Plug Power Inc. PLUG from $32 to $28. Plug Power shares rose 1% to $19.11 in pre-market trading.
