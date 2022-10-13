ñol

Roblox To $51? Plus Deutsche Bank Slashes PT On Deere & Company

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 13, 2022 8:12 AM | 1 min read
Roblox To $51? Plus Deutsche Bank Slashes PT On Deere & Company

 


  • Deutsche Bank cut Deere & Company DE price target from $389 to $365. Deere shares rose 0.5% to $363.00 in pre-market trading.

  • BTIG cut Roblox Corporation RBLX price target from $58 to $51. Roblox shares rose 0.2% to $37.25 in pre-market trading.

  • Citigroup lowered Capital One Financial Corporation COF price target from $157 to $119. Capital One Financial shares rose 1% to $94.45 in pre-market trading.

  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY from $222 to $220. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.8% to close at $185.11 on Wednesday.

  • Needham cut price target for Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT from $125 to $90. Applied Materials shares fell 1.3% to $75.01 in pre-market trading.

  • JP Morgan cut the price target on Plug Power Inc. PLUG from $32 to $28. Plug Power shares rose 1% to $19.11 in pre-market trading.


