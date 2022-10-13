Twitter Launches New Link Spotlight For Professionals: How YouTube, Ticketmaster Factor In

Twitter Inc. TWTR Link Spotlight is now available to all professionals in the U.S.

What Happened: The social media company's new Link Spotlight adds an interactive button to users' profiles that can drive their customers to desired touchpoints — viewing a menu, listening to podcasts, or even making a reservation, to name a few.

The latest addition enables brands to add a URL with a variable call-to-action (CTA) button to their Twitter profile. The announcement came after extensive testing over the past few months, reported Social Media Today.

Once the CTA message has been selected, users can activate the new Link Spotlight on their profile, which will be displayed above the tweet timeline.

Currently, the CTA options for U.S. professionals include:

Book an appointment

Listen now

Make a reservation

Read now

See now

Stream Live

View menu

Watch Now.

Some CTAs target creators and guide profile visitors to evaluate users' content. The options also provide various referral traffic drivers that can eventually help bring more traction for businesses.

Why It's Important: Twitter currently permits only 34 domains to be included as a click-through option. Some helpful options include Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL YouTube, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.'s LYV Ticketmaster, podcasting platforms, and food delivery services.

However, users can't pitch any link they want. It is allowed to include a link in the main profile options, but the CTA button won't connect through those pages specifically.

