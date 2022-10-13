iMedia Inks Multiyear Advertising & Content Partnership With Taboola

by

iMedia Brands Inc IMBI said its advertising arm, iMedia Digital Services (iMDS), entered into an advertising and content recommendation partnership with Taboola.com Ltd TBLA .

The products help drive user engagement and conversion for iMDS advertisers as well as new ecommerce solutions from Connexity.

Under the deal, iMDS will continue to adopt Taboola's product portfolio, including Taboola Feed, an integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content, including video, for a more engaging experience.

iMDS also uses Taboola Newsroom, an offering providing editorial insights that inform how to create more engaging content and discover new coverage areas that drive loyal readership.

iMDS clients include telecom portals as well as owned and operated entertainment brands like ShopHQ, ShopBulldog TV, ShopHQ Health, and 1-2-3.tv reaching more than 200 million monthly U.S. users.

Price Action: IMBI shares closed lower by 13% at $0.5750 on Wednesday.

