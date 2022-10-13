ñol

iMedia Inks Multiyear Advertising & Content Partnership With Taboola

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 13, 2022 7:49 AM | 1 min read
  • iMedia Brands Inc IMBI said its advertising arm, iMedia Digital Services (iMDS), entered into an advertising and content recommendation partnership with Taboola.com Ltd TBLA.
  • This is the seventh year that Taboola has provided advertising products to iMDS. The new six-year deal thus solidifies a decade-long partnership between the parties.
  • The products help drive user engagement and conversion for iMDS advertisers as well as new ecommerce solutions from Connexity.
  • Under the deal, iMDS will continue to adopt Taboola's product portfolio, including Taboola Feed, an integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content, including video, for a more engaging experience.
  • iMDS also uses Taboola Newsroom, an offering providing editorial insights that inform how to create more engaging content and discover new coverage areas that drive loyal readership.
  • iMDS clients include telecom portals as well as owned and operated entertainment brands like ShopHQ, ShopBulldog TV, ShopHQ Health, and 1-2-3.tv reaching more than 200 million monthly U.S. users.
  • Price Action: IMBI shares closed lower by 13% at $0.5750 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapGeneral