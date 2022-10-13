Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: Drone Strikes To World War III Threats, What You Need To Know

Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine continued for 232nd day, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office saying that critical infrastructure facilities were hit by Russian drone strikes early on Thursday.

"Another attack by kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure facilities," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Zelenskyy's presidential office, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Here are some other key developments that you may have missed:

United Nations voted to condemn Putin’s annexation of Ukrainian territory: The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly condemned Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four Ukrainian territories and called on other nations not to recognize the move.

Zelenskyy said the situation in the Kharkiv region is similar to Irpin and Bucha: The Ukrainian president said the situation in the liberated region of Kharkiv was "just as terrible" as in Irpin and Bucha, where Ukraine discovered mass graves after Russian troops left, reported Reuters.

U.K’s Air defense systems for Ukraine: The United Kingdom announced that it would donate an air defense missile system to Ukraine that would be capable of shooting down cruise missiles, reported Reuters.

Ukraine demands demilitarization of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Zelenskyy, on Thursday, said Putin must be made to comply with the UN nuclear watchdog demands to demilitarize the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, reported Reuters.

The U.S. committed to more aid for Ukraine: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Wednesday the delivery of new air defenses and committed more aid. "And we're going to do everything we can to make sure that they have what's required to be effective," Austin said.

Russia says Ukraine's admission to NATO will result in World War 3: Putin's mouthpiece said Ukraine's admission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) could result in World War III. "Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three," deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Alexander Venediktov, told TASS.

