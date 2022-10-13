Russians Fleeing Putin's Military Mobilization Sail To South Korea, Most Denied Entry

After Vladimir Putin's partial military mobilization in the country, a slew of Russians tried to flee the homeland.

What Happened: A South Korean parliamentarian on Wednesday said more than 20 Russians have sailed in yachts down the North Pacific coast to Seoul, but most were refused entry, reported Reuters.

This came after men of fighting age fled from Russia by road, rail, and air to Europe and other neighboring visa-free countries, like Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, after Putin ordered a partial mobilization on Sept. 21.

South Korean lawmaker An Ho-young, citing coast guard data, said about 23 Russians arrived aboard four yachts since late September, but authorities have granted entry to only two.

The 21 other Russians "were rejected because their purposes were unclear and they did not have sufficient documents," the lawmaker said in a statement.

According to the lawmaker, the two other yachts remained in South Korea's Pohang, and one of them left with the intention of making the long voyage to Thailand.

Meanwhile, Putin’s key ally, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, on Tuesday said former U.S. President Donald Trump is the only person who can end the war in Ukraine.

