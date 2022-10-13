ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Putin's Mouthpiece Warns Of 'Guaranteed Escalation To The Third World War' If Ukraine Joins NATO

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 13, 2022 7:20 AM | 1 min read

Vladimir Putin's mouthpiece said Ukraine's admission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) could result in World War III.

What Happened: "Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three," the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Alexander Venediktov, on Thursday told the state TASS news agency in an interview.

See Also: Pope Francis Condemns Putin's 'Relentless Bombings' After Russia Carries Out Deadly Strikes In Ukraine

"Apparently, that's what they are counting on — to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again," Venediktov added.

He also repeated Putin's claims that the West, by helping Kyiv, indicated that "they are a direct party to the conflict."

This came after Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, last month, announced a surprise bid to fast-track NATO military alliance membership, striking back at Moscow after Putin held a ceremony at the Kremlin for the annexation of four regions in Ukraine.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump also warned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could morph into "World War III" and that the U.S. should be urging for peace between the two countries.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Donald TrumpEurasiaRussia-Ukraine WarVladimir PutinVolodymyr ZelenskyyNewsPoliticsGlobalGeneral