Yet Another Experimental Feature By Amazon After Amazon Glow, Amazon Scout and Amazon Care To Be Pulled Down

- Amazon.com, Inc AMZN shut down a virtual tour feature called "Amazon Explore," which it launched during the pandemic.
- Amazon acknowledged supporting its affected employees during this transition and working to identify other opportunities within Amazon, Bloomberg reported.
- Amazon launched Explore in 2020, targeting those suffering cabin fever during pandemic lockdowns.
- Users could pay $7.50 for a 50-minute guided tour of sites such as an animal sanctuary in Costa Rica or $50 for an hourlong virtual stroll through the markets of Venice.
- Amazon had been slashing experimental programs to reduce costs.
- Amazon's aborted programs included Scout, an autonomous delivery robot, and Amazon Glow, a kids-focused video calling device.
- Amazon halted the live testing of its automated delivery robot Amazon Scout as it reportedly failed to meet customer needs.
- Amazon also froze hiring for its corporate retail teams and wound down Amazon Care, its startup telehealth service.
- Amazon prepared to hire 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network. The number of hiring remains intact compared to 2021.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.5% at $113.46 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
