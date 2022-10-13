ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Yet Another Experimental Feature By Amazon After Amazon Glow, Amazon Scout and Amazon Care To Be Pulled Down

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 13, 2022 7:30 AM | 1 min read
Yet Another Experimental Feature By Amazon After Amazon Glow, Amazon Scout and Amazon Care To Be Pulled Down
  • Amazon.com, Inc AMZN shut down a virtual tour feature called "Amazon Explore," which it launched during the pandemic.
  • Amazon acknowledged supporting its affected employees during this transition and working to identify other opportunities within Amazon, Bloomberg reported.
  • Amazon launched Explore in 2020, targeting those suffering cabin fever during pandemic lockdowns. 
  • Users could pay $7.50 for a 50-minute guided tour of sites such as an animal sanctuary in Costa Rica or $50 for an hourlong virtual stroll through the markets of Venice.
  • Amazon had been slashing experimental programs to reduce costs. 
  • Amazon's aborted programs included Scout, an autonomous delivery robot, and Amazon Glow, a kids-focused video calling device
  • Amazon halted the live testing of its automated delivery robot Amazon Scout as it reportedly failed to meet customer needs.
  • Amazon also froze hiring for its corporate retail teams and wound down Amazon Care, its startup telehealth service.
  • Amazon prepared to hire 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network. The number of hiring remains intact compared to 2021.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.5% at $113.46 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia