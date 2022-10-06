ñol

Amazon Said To Halt Live Tests Of 'Scout' Delivery Bot On Unsatisfactory Performance

by Benzinga Overnight Desk, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 11:31 PM | 1 min read
Amazon Said To Halt Live Tests Of 'Scout' Delivery Bot On Unsatisfactory Performance
  • Amazon.com Inc. AMZN has reportedly halted the live testing of its automated delivery robot "Amazon Scout."
  • The e-commerce giant found the program failed to meet customer needs, according to Reuters.
  • An Amazon spokesperson told the newswire it was "reorienting" the program, instead of complete abandonment, and workers would be matched to other open roles at the company.
  • See Also: How To Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock
  • A Benzinga inquiry sent to Amazon didn't elicit a response as of the time of publication.
  • Amazon launched the Scout robot in 2019 and it operated at select locations including Irvine in California and Snohomish County in Washington. It later expanded the six-wheeled box-like device to serve in Atlanta in Georgia and Franklin in Tennessee.
  • Price Action: Amazon shares closed 0.54% lower at $120.30 on Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

