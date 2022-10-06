Amazon Said To Halt Live Tests Of 'Scout' Delivery Bot On Unsatisfactory Performance

- Amazon.com Inc. AMZN has reportedly halted the live testing of its automated delivery robot "Amazon Scout."
- The e-commerce giant found the program failed to meet customer needs, according to Reuters.
- An Amazon spokesperson told the newswire it was "reorienting" the program, instead of complete abandonment, and workers would be matched to other open roles at the company.
- A Benzinga inquiry sent to Amazon didn't elicit a response as of the time of publication.
- Amazon launched the Scout robot in 2019 and it operated at select locations including Irvine in California and Snohomish County in Washington. It later expanded the six-wheeled box-like device to serve in Atlanta in Georgia and Franklin in Tennessee.
- Price Action: Amazon shares closed 0.54% lower at $120.30 on Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
