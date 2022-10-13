Cramer Says This Company Is Fabulous, 'But It Doesn't Make Money, And That's A Problem'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Plug Power Inc PLUG is losing money and it is expected to go down.

Cramer said Roblox Corp RBLX is a "fabulous company, but it doesn’t make money, and that’s a problem."

When asked about Iridium Communications Inc IRDM, he said, "You and I both know it’s the right place."

The "Mad Money" host said Cameco Corp CCJ did a "really lousy deal" with Westinghouse Electric. "I would never have done that deal if I were them," he added.

Cramer said he used to believe in Western Union Co WU. He added, "But they have no growth whatsoever. We can’t own stocks that have no growth in a period of Fed tightening."

