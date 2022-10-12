Sony Electronics Unveils First Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids In US

- Sony Group Corp's SONY electronics division has made available its first over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids for the U.S. market.
- With the unique products, developed in partnership with WS Audiology (WSA), Sony offers easy set-up and improved hearing options.
- The first two products to debut from the partnership are the CRE-C10 and the CRE-E10 self-fitting OTC hearing aids.
- Utilizing the app, the CRE-C10 and CRE-E10 intuitively adapt to each user's speech and surroundings.
- Sony's goal with these new devices is to break down the current barriers faced by those with signs of mild to moderate hearing loss and provide a simple, app-enabled, do-it-yourself solution.
- The CRE-C10 self-fitting OTC hearing aid has a suggested retail price of $999.99 and will be available for sale this month.
- The CRE-E10 self-fitting OTC hearing aid will be available this winter at the suggested price of $1,299.99.
- Price Action: SONY shares are trading lower by 1.19% at $63.40 on the last check Wednesday.
