Starbucks & Delta Connect Loyalty Program - What's The Reward?

Starbucks Corp SBUX and Delta Air Lines Inc DAL have entered into a strategic partnership to offer more rewards to their customers.

Starting Oct. 12, U.S. customers enrolled in both Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards loyalty programs can link their accounts using deltastarbucks.com or starbucksdelta.com.

Once the accounts are linked, members will earn one mile per $1 spent on eligible purchases at Starbucks.

On days when enrolled members have a scheduled flight with Delta, they will earn double Stars on eligible purchases at participating Starbucks stores.

"We're continuing to evolve Delta's SkyMiles program to give our customers valuable, premium experiences not just on the days they travel but in their everyday lives as well," said Prashant Sharma, vice president of loyalty at Delta.

Price Action: SBUX shares are trading higher by 0.19% at $86.37 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

