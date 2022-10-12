ñol

iPhone Ownership Among Teenagers Has Increased Over Two-Fold Since 2012, Says Survey

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 10:48 AM | 1 min read
Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhone ownership has more than doubled among teenagers in the last decade, states a survey.

What Happened: As of Sept. 23, 87% of U.S. teens own an iPhone, while 88% expect an iPhone to be their next smartphone, according to the survey by Piper Sandler of 14,500 teenagers.

The percentage has more than doubled since 2012 when a comprehensive study of 5,600 U.S. high schoolers showed that 34% of students own an iPhone, reported MacRumors citing Piper Jaffray.

See Also: Apple Decodes iPhone's Crash Detection As It Mistakes Rollercoaster Ride's Twists And Turns For Real Emergency

Additionally, 31% of teens own an Apple Watch, up from 30% in the fall of 2021.

The survey report also found that phones were the most preferred method by teens for customer service interactions.

Why It's Important: Since spring 2018, teen iPhone ownership has been more than 80%. In the June quarter of 2022, the iPhone's share of the U.S. smartphone market touched the 50%-mark for the first time since its launch in 2007.

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL android operating system-powered smartphones made up the remaining market. This includes smartphone manufacturers like Samsung Electronics Co (OTC SSNLF) and Lenovo Group Limited LNVGY

Read Next: Apple Suppliers Slowly Boosting U.S. Presence To Cut China Reliance

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

