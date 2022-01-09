It's The Smartphone Owned By Almost 90% Of US Teens: Study
According to a new study, Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone is the most popular smartphone among young people in the U.S.
- The study reveals 87% of teenagers own an Apple smartphone and that they want to stay with Apple.
- 88% of teenagers expect an iPhone to be their next phone.
- Teen iPhone ownership has been more than 80% since Spring 2018.
- In the fall of 2020, the iPhone had 86% of the market share, which increased by 1% by the fall of 2021.
- The survey also finds that 15% of teenagers intend to buy an Apple Watch in the next six months.
- The Apple Watch is now the most liked watch brand among teenagers with 39% saying it is their favorite, unseating Rolex which is now on 35%.
- Ownership of the Apple Watch among teens was at 30%, up from 25% in the fall of 2020.
- As per the report, the survey was made up of more than 10,000 teens in 44 US states.
- Those surveyed had an average household income of $67,755.
The average age of the teens in the study was 15.8 years-old. For genders, 51% were male, 47% female, and 2% non-binary.
