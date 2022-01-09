 Skip to main content

It's The Smartphone Owned By Almost 90% Of US Teens: Study
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2022 12:46pm   Comments
According to a new study, Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone is the most popular smartphone among young people in the U.S.  

  • The study reveals 87% of teenagers own an Apple smartphone and that they want to stay with Apple. 
  • 88% of teenagers expect an iPhone to be their next phone. 
  • Teen iPhone ownership has been more than 80% since Spring 2018. 
  • In the fall of 2020, the iPhone had 86% of the market share, which increased by 1% by the fall of 2021.
  • Also Read: Robust iPhone Demand, Services Will Chart Apple's Course In 2022: Wedbush
  • The survey also finds that 15% of teenagers intend to buy an Apple Watch in the next six months.
  • The Apple Watch is now the most liked watch brand among teenagers with 39% saying it is their favorite, unseating Rolex which is now on 35%.
  • Ownership of the Apple Watch among teens was at 30%, up from 25% in the fall of 2020.
  • As per the report, the survey was made up of more than 10,000 teens in 44 US states. 
  • Those surveyed had an average household income of $67,755. 

The average age of the teens in the study was 15.8 years-old. For genders, 51% were male, 47% female, and 2% non-binary.

Also read: Here's How Much Apple CEO Tim Cook Took Home In 2021

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Apple Demand iPhone

