ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Mercedes-Benz Connects Passenger Car Plants To Microsoft Cloud - What's The Benefit?

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 6:07 AM | 1 min read
Mercedes-Benz Connects Passenger Car Plants To Microsoft Cloud - What's The Benefit?
  • Mercedes Benz Group ADR MBGYY has partnered with Microsoft Corp MSFT for efficient, resilient and sustainable vehicle production.
  • Through the MO360 Data Platform, Mercedes-Benz will connect its 30 passenger car plants worldwide to the Microsoft Cloud.
  • The move is expected to enhance transparency and predictability across the luxury car maker's digital production and supply chain.
  • The MO360 Data Platform allows teams to identify potential supply chain bottlenecks faster and prioritize production resources to electric vehicles.
  • The platform is already available to teams in EMEA and will be deployed in the U.S. and China.
  • "The ability to predict and prevent problems in production and logistics will become a key competitive advantage as we go all electric," said Joerg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Production & Supply Chain Management.
  • Also ReadIntel, Google Cloud Introduce Co-Developed Chip
  • Price Action: MBGYY shares closed higher by 0.32% at $12.66 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaNewsContractsGeneral