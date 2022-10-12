Mercedes-Benz Connects Passenger Car Plants To Microsoft Cloud - What's The Benefit?

- Mercedes Benz Group ADR MBGYY has partnered with Microsoft Corp MSFT for efficient, resilient and sustainable vehicle production.
- Through the MO360 Data Platform, Mercedes-Benz will connect its 30 passenger car plants worldwide to the Microsoft Cloud.
- The move is expected to enhance transparency and predictability across the luxury car maker's digital production and supply chain.
- The MO360 Data Platform allows teams to identify potential supply chain bottlenecks faster and prioritize production resources to electric vehicles.
- The platform is already available to teams in EMEA and will be deployed in the U.S. and China.
- "The ability to predict and prevent problems in production and logistics will become a key competitive advantage as we go all electric," said Joerg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Production & Supply Chain Management.
- Price Action: MBGYY shares closed higher by 0.32% at $12.66 on Tuesday.
