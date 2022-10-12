Mercedes-Benz Connects Passenger Car Plants To Microsoft Cloud - What's The Benefit?

by

Mercedes Benz Group ADR MBGYY has partnered with Microsoft Corp MSFT for efficient, resilient and sustainable vehicle production.

The move is expected to enhance transparency and predictability across the luxury car maker's digital production and supply chain.

The MO360 Data Platform allows teams to identify potential supply chain bottlenecks faster and prioritize production resources to electric vehicles.

The platform is already available to teams in EMEA and will be deployed in the U.S. and China.

"The ability to predict and prevent problems in production and logistics will become a key competitive advantage as we go all electric," said Joerg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Production & Supply Chain Management.

Price Action: MBGYY shares closed higher by 0.32% at $12.66 on Tuesday.

