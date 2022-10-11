Intel, Google Cloud Introduce Co-Developed Chip

- Intel Corp INTC and Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google Cloud launched a co-designed chip that can make data centers more secure and efficient.
- The E2000 chip, code-named Mount Evans, takes over the work of packaging data for networking from the expensive central processing units (CPU) that do the primary computing, Reuters reports.
- It also offers better security between different customers that may be sharing CPUs in the cloud, the report quoted Google's VP of engineering, Amin Vahdat.
- While the new chip was co-developed with Google, Nick McKeown, who leads Intel's Network and Edge group, noted Intel can offer the E2000 to other customers.
- Google Cloud offered the E2000 in a new product called C3 VM, which Intel's fourth-generation Xeon processors will power, said Vahdat.
- Xeon chips are Intel's most powerful CPUs, and Google Cloud is the first cloud service to deploy the latest generation of those chips, the report cited Intel.
- Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF looks to expand its advanced chips production capacity by more than threefold by 2027 to meet strong demand despite global economic headwinds.
- Samsung targets the commercialization of advanced 2-nm technology chips by 2025 and 1.4-nm chips by 2027, set for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence applications.
