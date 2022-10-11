Intel, Google Cloud Introduce Co-Developed Chip

by

Intel Corp INTC and Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google Cloud launched a co-designed chip that can make data centers more secure and efficient.

The E2000 chip, code-named Mount Evans, takes over the work of packaging data for networking from the expensive central processing units (CPU) that do the primary computing, Reuters reports.

It also offers better security between different customers that may be sharing CPUs in the cloud, the report quoted Google's VP of engineering, Amin Vahdat.

While the new chip was co-developed with Google, Nick McKeown, who leads Intel's Network and Edge group, noted Intel can offer the E2000 to other customers.

Google Cloud offered the E2000 in a new product called C3 VM, which Intel's fourth-generation Xeon processors will power, said Vahdat.

Xeon chips are Intel's most powerful CPUs, and Google Cloud is the first cloud service to deploy the latest generation of those chips, the report cited Intel.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF looks to expand its advanced chips production capacity by more than threefold by 2027 to meet strong demand despite global economic headwinds.

looks to expand its advanced chips production capacity by more than threefold by 2027 to meet strong demand despite global economic headwinds. Samsung targets the commercialization of advanced 2-nm technology chips by 2025 and 1.4-nm chips by 2027, set for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence applications.

Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 1.90% at $24.72 on the last check Tuesday.

Photo Via Company

