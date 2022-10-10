Stellantis, Ferrari Italy Unions Demand Wage Rise Amid Inflation Surge: Report

by

Worker unions in Italy, representing car makers Stellantis NV STLA , and Ferrari NV RACE , are planning to ask for a wage rise to counter inflation.

, and , are planning to ask for a wage rise to counter inflation. The union bodies, Reuters reported, will likely ask for an 8.4% pay rise in 2023.

The salary increase proposal is a part of a new four-year contract that will be presented by worker unions FIM-CISL, UILM, Fismic, UGLM, and AQCF.

Also Read : Stellantis, Uber Ramp Up Focus On France's EV Market

: Stellantis, Uber Ramp Up Focus On France's EV Market The present contract, affecting about 70,000 Italian workers, is due to expire at the end of 2022.

The move comes in the wake of an 8.9% rise in consumer prices in Italy for the month of September.

Also Read : Stellantis Seeks Energy Production At European Plants

: Stellantis Seeks Energy Production At European Plants Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 0.25% at $11.96 in premarket o the last check Monday.

STLA shares are trading lower by 0.25% at $11.96 in premarket o the last check Monday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral