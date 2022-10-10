Stellantis, Ferrari Italy Unions Demand Wage Rise Amid Inflation Surge: Report

- Worker unions in Italy, representing car makers Stellantis NV STLA, and Ferrari NV RACE, are planning to ask for a wage rise to counter inflation.
- The union bodies, Reuters reported, will likely ask for an 8.4% pay rise in 2023.
- The salary increase proposal is a part of a new four-year contract that will be presented by worker unions FIM-CISL, UILM, Fismic, UGLM, and AQCF.
- Also Read: Stellantis, Uber Ramp Up Focus On France's EV Market
- The present contract, affecting about 70,000 Italian workers, is due to expire at the end of 2022.
- The move comes in the wake of an 8.9% rise in consumer prices in Italy for the month of September.
- Also Read: Stellantis Seeks Energy Production At European Plants
- Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 0.25% at $11.96 in premarket o the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.