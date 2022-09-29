ñol

A Car Made Out Of Cardboard? French Car Maker Citreon Reveals New Concept

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 29, 2022 3:05 PM | 1 min read
  • Stellantis NV STLA owned French automobile company, Citreon, has unveiled a new electric vehicle concept, Oli, made from recycled materials.
  • It is expected to weigh 1000kg and deliver a 400km range. Limiting top speed to 110km/h to maximize efficiency makes consumption of 10kWh/100km possible.
  • Customers can expect to see many of the concepts and innovations showcased in oli flowing through to Citroën's future electric family vehicles.
  • Also Read: Stellantis, Uber Ramp Up Focus On France's EV Market
  • Oli's bonnet, roof, and rear panels are made from recycled corrugated cardboard formed into a honeycomb sandwich structure between fiberglass reinforcing panels, co-created with German chemical company BASF SE BASFY.
  • They are coated in Elastoflex Polyurethane resin covered in a protective layer of tough, textured Elastocoat, which is often used on parking decks or loading ramps, and painted with waterborne BASF R-M Agilis paint.
  • The weight is reduced by 50% compared to an equivalent steel roof construction without compromising durability and load-bearing capacity.
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 5.21% at $11.93 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

