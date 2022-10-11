ñol

Merck To Rally Over 29%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 11, 2022 7:45 AM | 1 min read
Merck To Rally Over 29%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • Atlantic Equities raised Merck & Co., Inc. MRK price target from $110 to $116. Atlantic Equities analyst Steve Chesney maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Merck shares fell 0.8% to $89.76 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink cut the price target on Pfizer Inc. PFE from $53 to $48. SVB Leerink analyst David Risinger maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock. Pfizer shares fell 0.7% to $41.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush raised Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH price target from $95 to $98. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse shares rose 1% to close at $88.17 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM price target from $130 to $90. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Zoom Video Brands fell 3.8% to $70.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR price target from $580 to $500. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Monolithic Power shares fell 5% to close at $344.34 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler boosted e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF price target from $35 to $46. Piper Sandler analyst Korinne Wolfmeyer upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. e.l.f. Beauty shares rose 1.4% to $38.00 in pre-market trading

Check out this: Investor Fear Increases Ahead Of Third-Quarter Earnings Season

