by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 11, 2022 8:06 AM | 2 min read
Delta Partners With Flying-Taxi Maker For Rides To Airports
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc DAL forged a multi-year, multi-market commercial and operational partnership with Joby Aviation, Inc JOBY, to deliver transformational, sustainable home-to-airport transportation service to Delta customers, beginning in New York and Los Angeles.
  • Delta has made an upfront equity investment of $60 million in Joby for a 2% stake in Joby, with the opportunity to expand the total investment up to $200 million as the partners achieve substantive milestones on the development and delivery of the service. 
  • Over the past two years, air-taxi manufacturers raised more than $7 billion from investors. However, shares in companies including Joby have fallen as investors grew concerned about potential delays in entering revenue service, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Also Read: United Invests Another $15 Million in Electric Flying Taxi Market with Eve
  • The partners will work together to create a differentiated, premium experience for Delta customers featuring seamless booking, simplified transit, and more significant time savings. 
  • The partnership will be mutually exclusive across the U.S. and U.K. for five years following the commercial launch, potentially extending that period.
  • Companies involved in the nascent air taxi industry worked to obtain certification for their aircraft and how those vehicles are flown, among other permissions.
  • Bastian said he envisioned the service as part of Delta’s premium offering. But that won’t necessarily mean the price tag will be prohibitive, Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt said.
  • Its peer, United Airlines Holdings, Inc UAL expects pricing for its electric flying-taxi service to be comparable to a ride in an Uber Technologies, Inc UBER Black car.
  • Price Action: DAL shares traded higher by 2.41% at $30.13 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

