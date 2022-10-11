iQIYI, Las Vegas Sands And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG fell 8.3% to $31.79 in pre-market trading as the company lowered its earnings and sales projections for full year 2022.

FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR dropped 5.3% to $7.48 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday.

iQIYI, Inc. IQ declined 4.4% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Monday. Shares of Chinese stocks traded lower after the US announced export controls restricting China's ability to purchase certain chips.

Roblox Corporation RBLX fell 4% to $34.08 in pre-market trading.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS fell 3.4% to $37.97 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Monday.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL fell 2.6% to $1.11 in pre-market trading. Rigel announced a 16% workforce reduction and issued an update on plans for supplemental new drug application for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia program following FDA feedback.

