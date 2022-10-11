ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

iQIYI, Las Vegas Sands And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 11, 2022 5:46 AM | 1 min read
iQIYI, Las Vegas Sands And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG fell 8.3% to $31.79 in pre-market trading as the company lowered its earnings and sales projections for full year 2022.
  • FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR dropped 5.3% to $7.48 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday.
  • iQIYI, Inc. IQ declined 4.4% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Monday. Shares of Chinese stocks traded lower after the US announced export controls restricting China's ability to purchase certain chips.
  • Roblox Corporation RBLX fell 4% to $34.08 in pre-market trading.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS fell 3.4% to $37.97 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Monday.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL fell 2.6% to $1.11 in pre-market trading. Rigel announced a 16% workforce reduction and issued an update on plans for supplemental new drug application for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia program following FDA feedback.

Also check this out: Market Volatility Increases After Nasdaq Tumbles Over 100 Points .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: big losersCasinos & GamingConsumer DiscretionaryHome FurnishingsTop LosersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas