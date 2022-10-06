'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says He Loves Elon Musk For Taking Over Twitter: 'Conservatives Need To Fight Back'

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” took to Twitter on Thursday to express his gratitude to Elon Musk.

What Happened: Musk’s agreement to take Twitter Inc. TWTR private is now almost a done deal after the billionaire made a U-turn and proposed to buy the social media giant at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion.

Following this, Kiyosaki tweeted, "I love Elon Musk for taking control of Twitter."

“The conservatives need to fight back by taking over socialist media and censoring China's mouthpiece into America,” the best-selling author said.

“Thank you, Elon Musk,” he added.

One Twitter user chimed in to say that Tesla’s China factory and the market are important to Musk.

Why It’s Important: Shortly after the Twitter deal was made public in April, Kiyosaki voiced his support for it. "I LOVE ELON MUSK. He turned on the lights and now the rats and rodents running Twitter are running for cover," Kiyosaki had tweeted at the time.

Musk’s rationale to take the social media platform private is to make the algorithm open source in order to increase trust and also minimize interventions. He had suggested in the past that he would prefer allowing all speech that is legal and disapproved of measures such as permanent bans.

