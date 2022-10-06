Putin's Threats Mean We're Staring At Nuclear Armageddon For 1st Time Since Cuban Missile Crisis, Says Biden

President Joe Biden warned of the escalating threat of nuclear armageddon in the wake of threats issued by Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin.

What Happened: Biden said Thursday, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis,” reported Reuters.

"For the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have a direct threat to the use of nuclear weapons, if, in fact, things continue down the path they'd been going."

The president was referring to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, where the latter has been recapturing more territory from Putin’s forces.

Biden said, “I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily (use) a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.”

Why It Matters: Russia declared victory in a series of referendums it organized in occupied regions of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced Kremlin’s move and said the "pseudo-referendums" were worthless.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s army has breached Russian defenses and made significant gains in the South and East, seizing the territories annexed by Moscow.

Putin recently warned the West that “it’s not a bluff” that Russia would use all means to protect its territory. The comments came shortly after the referendum plans were announced.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borell said recently, “it's a dangerous moment because the Russian army has been pushed into a corner, and Putin's reaction, threatening using nuclear arms, it's very bad."

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk also recently opined that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from the raging conflict is “nuclear war” while referring to Putin’s threats.

