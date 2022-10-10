Domino's Pizza Continues To Be A Controversial Stock, Credit Suisse Says

- Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ and lowered the price target to $375 from $425.
- The analyst thinks Domino's continues to be a controversial stock, with sentiments leaning more on the positive side.
- Easing compares, incremental price and service improvements supportive of an acceleration in U.S. same-store sales, and its strong value positioning supportive of relative outperformance in a more challenging consumer backdrop are seen as positives in bulls' view.
- The bear case points to the U.S. demand concerns amidst an increase in promotional activity.
- The increased level of promotions, Silberman thinks, has fueled concerns on underlying demand based on the view that this level of activity would be unnecessary if same-store sales challenges were only related to delivery driver shortages.
- Though bulls are hopeful that incremental price increases & potential 3P partnerships offer upside to same-store sales, the analyst continues to believe that 3P partnerships would be limited to white label fulfilment rather than marketplace presence.
- Price Action: DPZ shares are trading lower by 2.38% at $307.04 on the last check Monday.
