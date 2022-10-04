ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Is Domino's Pizza Still Hot? Demand Weakness Concerns Are 'Overblown,' Analyst Says

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 4, 2022 12:12 PM | 1 min read

Domino's Pizza Inc.’s DPZ demand weakness concerns seem "overblown," according to UBS analyst Dennis Geiger.

The Analyst: Geiger upgraded the rating for Domino's Pizza from Neutral to Buy, while reducing the price target from $430 to $385.

The Thesis: Current catalysts could accelerate U.S. sales, and Domino's has a compelling long-term growth profile. Proprietary checks suggest that there is strong demand, Geiger said.

Check Out Other Analyst Stock Ratings.

“We see near-term catalysts to accelerate DPZ sales from: expected upcoming price increases on select promos, efforts to improve driver staffing shortages, and potential 3P delivery partnerships,” Geiger wrote. "Additionally, we believe DPZ should exhibit above avg resiliency in a pressured spending environment given leading value positioning and a very affordable dinner option for families."

The price target has been lowered due to reduced earnings estimates for 2022 and 2023 to $12.47 per share and $14.67 per share, respectively, to reflect macro challenges and forex effects, Geiger explained.

See Also: Domino's Analyst Says There's No 'Pizza Fatigue,' Turns Bullish

DPZ Price Action: Shares of Domino's Pizza had risen by 4.21% to $329.44 at the time of publication Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Dennis GeigerUBSAnalyst ColorUpgradesPrice TargetRestaurantsAnalyst RatingsGeneral