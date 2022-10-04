Is Domino's Pizza Still Hot? Demand Weakness Concerns Are 'Overblown,' Analyst Says

Domino's Pizza Inc.’s DPZ demand weakness concerns seem "overblown," according to UBS analyst Dennis Geiger.

The Analyst: Geiger upgraded the rating for Domino's Pizza from Neutral to Buy, while reducing the price target from $430 to $385.

The Thesis: Current catalysts could accelerate U.S. sales, and Domino's has a compelling long-term growth profile. Proprietary checks suggest that there is strong demand, Geiger said.

“We see near-term catalysts to accelerate DPZ sales from: expected upcoming price increases on select promos, efforts to improve driver staffing shortages, and potential 3P delivery partnerships,” Geiger wrote. "Additionally, we believe DPZ should exhibit above avg resiliency in a pressured spending environment given leading value positioning and a very affordable dinner option for families."

The price target has been lowered due to reduced earnings estimates for 2022 and 2023 to $12.47 per share and $14.67 per share, respectively, to reflect macro challenges and forex effects, Geiger explained.

DPZ Price Action: Shares of Domino's Pizza had risen by 4.21% to $329.44 at the time of publication Tuesday.