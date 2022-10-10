Palantir Joins The Ranks Of Microsoft, Amazon Web Services After Winning This Contract

- Palantir Technologies Inc's PLTR federal cloud service offering has won a DoD Impact Level 6 (IL6) PA from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).
- With this accreditation, Palantir expands its cloud offering to include a new Secret Region, achieving FedRAMP and IL5 with the release of Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) in 2019.
- Palantir joins Microsoft Corp MSFT and Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Web Services as one of only three companies with an IL6 Provisional Authorization from DISA for their cloud offerings.
- IL6 is a strict security and compliance standard required to process classified data for cloud-based workloads.
- Palantir Federal Cloud Service IL6 will help to serve U.S. federal entities, including the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, in their most sensitive defense and national security missions.
- CTO Akash Jain said, "Alongside Deputy Secretary Hicks's top innovation priorities in enterprise cloud computing and artificial intelligence, we are excited by the possibilities of what our partners across the Government and Industry will develop with Palantir Federal Cloud Services."
- Palantir also won an $85 million 5-year U.S. Army contract to support its prognostic and predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization efforts.
- In September, Palantir won a $229 million deal to develop and deliver artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for the Special Forces, the Joint Staff, and every branch of the U.S. Armed Services.
- Price Action: PLTR shares traded lower by 0.49% at $8.11 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
