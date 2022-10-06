ñol

Palantir Bags $85M, 5-Year US Army Contract

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 6, 2022 11:49 AM | 1 min read
Palantir Bags $85M, 5-Year US Army Contract
  • The U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC) selected Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR to support its prognostic and predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization efforts
  • The award totals $85.1 million over five years.
  • AMC will use Palantir's software to support logistics in contested environments, improve equipment reliability, and optimize the supply chain. 
  • Palantir's software will help to deploy an AI/ML capability that integrates high-volume maintenance, sensor, and supply data. 
  • Also ReadPalantir And This Leading Healthcare Distributor Bond Over Efficient Medical Supply Chain Ecosystem
  • The system builds upon AMC's existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) and conditions-based maintenance (CBM) tools to provide a modernized operating capability that empowers users to take data-informed actions to leverage the Army's global assets more effectively. 
  • In September, Palantir won a $229 million deal to develop and deliver artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for the Special Forces, the Joint Staff, and every branch of the U.S. Armed Services
  • Price Action: PLTR shares traded higher by 0.06% at $8.43 on the last check Thursday.

