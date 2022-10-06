Palantir Bags $85M, 5-Year US Army Contract

- The U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC) selected Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR to support its prognostic and predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization efforts.
- The award totals $85.1 million over five years.
- AMC will use Palantir's software to support logistics in contested environments, improve equipment reliability, and optimize the supply chain.
- Palantir's software will help to deploy an AI/ML capability that integrates high-volume maintenance, sensor, and supply data.
- The system builds upon AMC's existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) and conditions-based maintenance (CBM) tools to provide a modernized operating capability that empowers users to take data-informed actions to leverage the Army's global assets more effectively.
- In September, Palantir won a $229 million deal to develop and deliver artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for the Special Forces, the Joint Staff, and every branch of the U.S. Armed Services.
- Price Action: PLTR shares traded higher by 0.06% at $8.43 on the last check Thursday.
