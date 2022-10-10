Advanced Micro Devices, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $100 million. Helbiz shares gained 4.9% to $0.3345 in the after-hours trading session.

filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $100 million. Helbiz shares gained 4.9% to $0.3345 in the after-hours trading session. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares dropped by around 9.4% last week after the company reduced its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. AMD shares tumbled 13.9% to close at $58.44 on Friday.

shares dropped by around 9.4% last week after the company reduced its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. AMD shares tumbled 13.9% to close at $58.44 on Friday. Genetic Technologies Limited GENE appointed Tony Di Pietro as CFO. Genetic Technologies shares dropped 3.2% to settle at $1.20 on Friday.

