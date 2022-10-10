Advanced Micro Devices, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $100 million. Helbiz shares gained 4.9% to $0.3345 in the after-hours trading session.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares dropped by around 9.4% last week after the company reduced its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. AMD shares tumbled 13.9% to close at $58.44 on Friday.
- Genetic Technologies Limited GENE appointed Tony Di Pietro as CFO. Genetic Technologies shares dropped 3.2% to settle at $1.20 on Friday.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Tesla Inc TSLA shares dropped more than 12% last week. The company’s stock saw volatility during Tuesday's session after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. The company also said it sold 83,135 China-made EVs in September, up 8.02% from the 76,965 cars it delivered in August. Tesla shares fell 6.3% to close at $223.07 on Friday.
- The first commercial The Boeing Company BA 737 MAX flight seemed to have resumed flying into China for the first time in almost four years, reported Bloomberg. China was the first to ground the 737 MAX in 2019. Boeing shares slipped 0.1% to $129.74 in after-hours trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.