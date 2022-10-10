Trump Alleges George H.W. Bush Took 'Millions And Millions' Of Documents To Bowling Alley, Chinese Restaurant

Former President Donald Trump said that former U.S. President George H.W. Bush “took millions and millions” of documents to a bowling alley joined together with a Chinese restaurant.

What Happened: Trump made his statements at a campaign rally in Arizona on Sunday. The former U.S. president said that Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant,” reported Insider.

“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure."

Trump’s claims were met with incredulity by Bush’s son former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who tweeted, “I am so confused.”

I am so confused. My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of 7 10 split. What the heck is up with you? https://t.co/LT1jET2kor — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) October 10, 2022

Why It Matters: Trump also made similar claims about his immediate predecessor, Barack Obama, at the rally. He falsely said Obama moved over 33 million pages of documents to a former furniture store in Chicago, according to Insider.

The claims regarding classified documents being stored in a furniture warehouse have been debunked by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), reported Reuters.

In early August, Trump’s Florida home — Mar-a-Lago was raided by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation. Court records indicated that the FBI collected more than 20 boxes of documents from the residence, which included to-secret, secret, and confidential materials.

On Sunday, Trump shared a post, featuring a news story on the rally, slamming the “double standard” in classified document treatment between himself, Bush, Obama and Bill Clinton on Truth Social.

Truth Social is a part of the Trump Media & Technology Group, which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

