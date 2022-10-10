ñol

Trump Alleges George H.W. Bush Took 'Millions And Millions' Of Documents To Bowling Alley, Chinese Restaurant

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
October 10, 2022 6:32 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Trump made claims that other former presidents also stored government records improperly on Sunday.
  • Claim that former president George H.W. Bush took millions of documents to a Chinese restaurant elicited a reaction from Jeb Bush.
  • Trump also falsely claimed that President Barack Obama removed records to a former furniture store.

Former President Donald Trump said that former U.S. President George H.W. Bush “took millions and millions” of documents to a bowling alley joined together with a Chinese restaurant.

What Happened: Trump made his statements at a campaign rally in Arizona on Sunday. The former U.S. president said that Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant,” reported Insider.

“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure."

Trump’s claims were met with incredulity by Bush’s son former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who tweeted, “I am so confused.”

See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock 

Why It Matters: Trump also made similar claims about his immediate predecessor, Barack Obama, at the rally. He falsely said Obama moved over 33 million pages of documents to a former furniture store in Chicago, according to Insider.

The claims regarding classified documents being stored in a furniture warehouse have been debunked by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), reported Reuters.

In early August, Trump’s Florida home — Mar-a-Lago was raided by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation. Court records indicated that the FBI collected more than 20 boxes of documents from the residence, which included to-secret, secret, and confidential materials.

On Sunday, Trump shared a post, featuring a news story on the rally, slamming the “double standard” in classified document treatment between himself, Bush, Obama and Bill Clinton on Truth Social. 

Truth Social is a part of the Trump Media & Technology Group, which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

Read Next: Trump Warns US 'Saying Exactly The Wrong Thing' On Russia-Ukraine War: 'We'll End Up In World War 3'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Barack ObamaDonald TrumpGeorge H.W. BushJeb BushMar-A-LagoNewsPoliticsSmall CapMediaGeneral