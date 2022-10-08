ñol

Putin's Defense Minister May Be Happy To Get Sacked Following The Debacle In Ukraine: 'He Wants Out Of This Mess'

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
October 8, 2022 4:45 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Top ranking military officials in Russia face a backlash following the country setback in Ukraine, Guardian reports.
  • Putin is a very destructive personality who plays different factions off each other, the media outlet reports.
Following the setback the Russian army suffered in Ukraine recently, confidence among the Russian ruling elite is wearing thin and a realization that the war may not be won is taking hold, the Guardian reported, citing interviews with sources.

Russian paramilitary organization Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov have taken up cudgels against Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his top generals, blaming them for the recent defeats in Ukraine, the report said.

Putin, according to a former defense ministry official, is a "very destructive personality who plays different factions off each other and seeing what the best outcome will be," the publication added.

“Putin just wants to see what is best for him and the war in Ukraine.”

See also:  Putin Knows He Would Be 'Unable' To 'Preserve' Own Life After Launching A Nuclear Attack, Says Zelenskyy

It wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that Prigozhin will step into the spotlight and try to push the Wagner Group to the forefront, according to Marat Gabidullin, former commander of the group, the Guardian said. Shoigu and Prigozhin haven’t been seeing eye-to-eye ever since the founding of Wagner following the annexation of Crimea, the report said, citing another source.

With the Kremlin looking for scapegoats following the triple failures – the start of the war, the latest military failures and the botched mobilization, Shoigu and other top military officials could be the obvious targets, the report said.

The feeling could be mutual, another former defense official reportedly said, adding that “knowing Shoigu, I truly believe he would be happy to get sacked right now. He wants out of this mess.”

Photo: Courtesy of Prachatai on flickr

