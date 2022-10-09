Putin Receives 'Unusual Gifts' On His 70th Birthday, Along With Wishes Of Death

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently celebrated his 70th birthday amid the ongoing Ukrainian invasion. Reports indicate he received a barrage of "unusual gifts" on his birthday.

One of the odder gifts was a tractor given to him by his Belarusian ally, Alexander Lukashenko, whose country boasts a tractor manufacturer. Lukashenko came to St Petersburg to present the gift certificate for the Belarusian-made vehicle.

According to a report, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon gifted the Russian leader multiple pyramids of melons.

The President of Tajikistan apparently gave President Putin two pyramids of melons 🍈 🍉 pic.twitter.com/ogvnHmzFpn — Will Vernon (@BBCWillVernon) October 7, 2022

Known as Russia's allies, leaders from Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan came together at the Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg to celebrate Putin's birthday.

The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church praised Putin on the occasion of his 70th birthday, claiming he was "ordained by God to rule Russia."

While some of Putin's close allies were busy celebrating, his enemies denounced him as a war criminal trying to destroy a peaceful country.

Some of them went on Twitter to share their wish for Putin's death.

Hopefully, today is Putin’s last birthday as the Russian dictator — Illia Ponomarenko � (@IAPonomarenko) October 6, 2022

It's really unfair - a bloody maniak celebrates his 70th birthday in his palaces, receiving gifts with congratulations.



He killed thousands, ruined millions of lives. And he wants to kill even more.



What would you wish him? pic.twitter.com/0TchP6X3dd — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 7, 2022

Today, the dictator of #Russia turns 70. What do you wish #Putin for his birthday? Let us know in the comments. pic.twitter.com/IDSHVaxyAK — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 7, 2022

On Saturday, an explosion damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland. Ukrainian officials publicly celebrated the bridge explosion.

Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry has named a new commander for all its forces in Ukraine.

