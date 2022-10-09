ñol

Putin Receives 'Unusual Gifts' On His 70th Birthday, Along With Wishes Of Death

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 9, 2022 2:36 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon gifted the Russian leader multiple pyramids of melons. 
  • Russia's defense ministry has named a new commander for all its forces in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently celebrated his 70th birthday amid the ongoing Ukrainian invasion. Reports indicate he received a barrage of "unusual gifts" on his birthday. 

One of the odder gifts was a tractor given to him by his Belarusian ally, Alexander Lukashenko, whose country boasts a tractor manufacturer. Lukashenko came to St Petersburg to present the gift certificate for the Belarusian-made vehicle.

According to a report, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon gifted the Russian leader multiple pyramids of melons. 

Known as Russia's allies, leaders from Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan came together at the Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg to celebrate Putin's birthday. 

The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church praised Putin on the occasion of his 70th birthday, claiming he was "ordained by God to rule Russia."

Also Read: Russian Teachers Asked To Donate To Putin's Soldiers In Ukraine: 'We Were Told... They Have No Pants And Socks'

While some of Putin's close allies were busy celebrating, his enemies denounced him as a war criminal trying to destroy a peaceful country. 

Some of them went on Twitter to share their wish for Putin's death. 

On Saturday, an explosion damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland. Ukrainian officials publicly celebrated the bridge explosion.

Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry has named a new commander for all its forces in Ukraine.

Photo: Global Panorama on flickr

