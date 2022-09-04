Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers Sue Her Over $878K In Unpaid Fees

A law firm which represented socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in the legal battle concerning her role in sex trafficking with Jeffrey Epstein is now suing her.

The law firm has not been paid $878,000 for its work. In June, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

Denver-based Haddon, Morgan, and Foreman alleged in a lawsuit filed that Maxwell put her brother Kevin Maxwell in charge of paying her legal fees, which were never fully paid to the law firm.

According to the lawsuit, only a fraction of the amount owed for services provided before and during the trial, was paid off.

The lawsuit also mentioned that Kevin has blamed Maxwell's husband, Scott Borgerson, for getting in the way of making payments.

Borgerson formed an LLC to buy real estate to shield his wife's assets from creditors, the lawsuit alleges.

Haddon, Morgan, and Foreman first began representing Maxwell in a 2015 lawsuit brought by Virginia Guiffre.

At that time, Giuffre claimed that starting when she was 17, Epstein and Maxwell set up sexual encounters with royalty, politicians, people in business, and other rich and powerful men.

Photo: Created with an image from commons.wikimedia.org