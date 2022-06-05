Musk Asks Why Epstein-Maxwell Client List Hasn't Leaked, Responds To His Photo With Maxwell At Party

On Saturday, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk went on Twitter asking to see Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's client list.

He shared an image of a dinosaur, unicorn, dragon, and the text "Epstein/Maxwell client list," noting that these are "things I'll never see in my life."

He questioned why DOJ did not disclose the client list and said that it seems no one in the media cares about it.

Only thing more remarkable than DOJ not leaking the list is that no one in the media cares. Doesn’t that seem odd? pic.twitter.com/JEK4TErABB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2022

He also added in the same line of the tweet that his list of enemies is short.

Sometimes I think my list of enemies is too short, so … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2022

Replying to his tweet, one of his followers posted a photo of Maxwell in a formal dress alongside Musk in a tuxedo and said: "I found one."

I found one pic.twitter.com/uod7YPJGqe — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) June 4, 2022

Musk responded by saying Maxwell photobombed him during an event.

Ah yes, Maxwell photobombing me at a @VanityFair Oscars party – you should them why they invited her.



The same people who push this photo say nothing about prominent people who actually went to his island a dozen times. Also very strange … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2022

Another Twitter follower said the DOJ didn't leak a list of people who have been investigated for possible ties to Russia.

Some people think it's strange that the Department of Justice didn't leak a list of people who have been investigated for possible ties to Russia. — Bob Is Here To Explain (@ExplainThisBob) June 4, 2022

This is not the first time Musk has stirred up the issue. Last month, during a Twitter interaction, Musk asked about the client list and said at least one person on the list should suffer consequences.

Where is their “client” list? Shouldn’t at least one of them go down!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

In 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of helping recruit teenage girls for late financier Epstein to abuse. Epstein died in August 2019, and now Maxwell could be sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Photo: Created with an image from Ministério Das Comunicações on Flickr