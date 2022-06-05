ñol

Musk Asks Why Epstein-Maxwell Client List Hasn't Leaked, Responds To His Photo With Maxwell At Party

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 5, 2022 10:06 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Elon Musk is surprised the DOJ hasn't leaked the Epstein/Maxwell client list.
  • Last month, he said at least one person on the client list should "go down."

On Saturday, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk went on Twitter asking to see Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's client list. 

He shared an image of a dinosaur, unicorn, dragon, and the text "Epstein/Maxwell client list," noting that these are "things I'll never see in my life."

He questioned why DOJ did not disclose the client list and said that it seems no one in the media cares about it. 

He also added in the same line of the tweet that his list of enemies is short. 

Also Read: Elon Musk Gives This Piece Of Advice To Ex-Girlfriend Amber Heard And Johnny Depp

Replying to his tweet, one of his followers posted a photo of Maxwell in a formal dress alongside Musk in a tuxedo and said: "I found one."

Musk responded by saying Maxwell photobombed him during an event.

Another Twitter follower said the DOJ didn't leak a list of people who have been investigated for possible ties to Russia.

This is not the first time Musk has stirred up the issue. Last month, during a Twitter interaction, Musk asked about the client list and said at least one person on the list should suffer consequences.  

In 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of helping recruit teenage girls for late financier Epstein to abuse. Epstein died in August 2019, and now Maxwell could be sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Photo: Created with an image from Ministério Das Comunicações on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bill ClintonBill GatesDonald TrumpElon MuskGeorge MitchellGhislaine MaxwellJeffrey EpsteinMicrosoftTeslaNewsTop Stories