Toyota Shares Pop On 17% Growth In US September Sales

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 3, 2022 12:13 PM | 1 min read
Toyota Shares Pop On 17% Growth In US September Sales
  • Toyota Motor Corp TM reported U.S. September 2022 sales of 179,050 vehicles, up 17.1% on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2021.
  • September 2022 sales of electrified vehicles (EV) totaled 35,419, representing nearly 20% of total monthly sales. 
  • For Q3, the automaker's sales in the U.S. fell 7.1% Y/Y to 526,017 vehicles. EV sales for the quarter totaled 111,713, representing 21.2% of total year-to-date sales.
  • Sales in Toyota division shot up 20.8% in September, while Lexus division declined 4.3%.
  • Also ReadToyota Registers 44.3% Production Growth In August
  • "Through the end of 2022, customers can expect even more electrified options in showrooms from both brands including four new Corolla hybrid grades, the Corolla Cross hybrid, the all-new Toyota Crown with two hybrid options, and the all-new Lexus RX with available hybrid," said Jack Hollis, EVP, Sales, TMNA.
  • By the end of 2022, TMNA plans to unveil more hybrid vehicle options; Corolla Cross hybrid, the all-new Toyota Crown hybrid, Lexus RX hybrid, plus four new Corolla hybrid grades.
  • Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 3.99% at $135.49 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

