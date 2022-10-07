Netflix To Bring 'Knives Out' Sequel To AMC And Other Theaters A Month Before Streaming

Netflix Inc. NFLX will release a one-week Thanksgiving theatrical sneak preview of its highly-anticipated movie "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

What Happened: After its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, Netflix has decided to release the sequel to the 2019 Daniel Craig-starrer, "Knives Out" in theatres, before unveiling it to its subscribers on Dec. 23. It would be the first-ever Netflix film to debut across all three major U.S. theatrical chains — AMC Entertainment AMC, Regal and Cinemark Holdings Inc. CNK.

"I'm over the moon that Netflix has worked with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark to get Glass Onion in theaters for this one-of-a-kind sneak preview," said Rian Johnson, writer and director of Knives Out.

"I have been working for 4 years to be able to say this," AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a tweet. "Success here could lead to more Netflix movies at AMC."

I have been working for 4 years to be able to say this! Today, we announced our first ever showing of a Netflix movie at AMC in the U.S. and Odeon in Europe. The Knives Out sequel, stars Daniel Craig. Success here could lead to more Netflix movies at AMC. https://t.co/vPIpcUpvpp pic.twitter.com/hkGMAC1HJJ — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) October 7, 2022

See Also: Netflix's Next Big Hit May Come From Serious Pedigree: Game Of Thrones

Netflix has more than 220 million paid subscribers worldwide, according to Statista. Glass Onion will be released in more than 200 U.S. locations during the Thanksgiving holidays.

Price Action: Netflix closed Thursday's session 1.47% lower at $236.50, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Who Wins The Streaming War? Netflix Will 'Thrive' But Others Won't Make It, Disney Vet Says