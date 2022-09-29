ñol

GM Partners With OneD To Increase Energy Density & Reduce Cost Of EV Batteries

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 29, 2022 11:47 AM | 1 min read
GM Partners With OneD To Increase Energy Density & Reduce Cost Of EV Batteries
  • General Motors Co GM is partnering with EV battery technology firm, OneD Battery Sciences for a joint research development agreement.
  • GM Ventures also participated in OneD's Series C funding round, which recently closed at $25 million.
  • The parties will look to use OneD's silicon nanotechnology in GM's Ultium battery cells to drive increases in energy density for a longer range and reduced cost.
  • The focus will be on OneD's SINANODE platform, which adds more silicon onto the anode battery cells by fusing silicon nanowires into EV-grade graphite.
  • Silicon can store 10 times more energy than graphite.
  • Also ReadGM Intensifies Electrification Push Via $760M Investment In Ohio Plant
  • "GM designed Ultium to be a supremely flexible platform so we can continuously improve our cells as battery technology advances," said Chief Technology Officer Kent Helfrich.
  • The company is scaling its Ultium EV Platform to reach 1 million units of annual EV manufacturing capacity in North America by 2025.
  • RelatedGM Invests In Battery Recycling Company Lithion - What's On the Cards?
  • Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 5.53% at $33.30 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

