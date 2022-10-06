ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Splunk Patent Case Vs An Ex-Employee's Growing Firm Has Merit, Analyst Says

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 6, 2022 3:25 PM | 1 min read
Splunk Patent Case Vs An Ex-Employee's Growing Firm Has Merit, Analyst Says
  • Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle assigned Splunk Inc SPLK a Moderately Aggressive Risk/Wealth Accumulation (MA/ACC) rating given its fast-growing market
  • Splunk filed a lawsuit against Cribl, alleging infringement of numerous Splunk patents and unlawfully misappropriating Splunk's source code and other confidential materials
  • Cribl founder and CEO was previously a Splunk employee. Splunk states he founded Cribl on code stolen from Splunk. 
  • The analyst sees the nature of events as favorable to Splunk. 
  • Considering Splunk does not have a track record of taking legal action and has previously attempted to resolve allegations privately, he thinks the company must feel confident in its chances. 
  • Cribl's momentum may be a catalyst for the timing of this lawsuit, given ARR growth at 300% Y/Y in February and tripling its customer base, including 10 of the Fortune 50 (Splunk's core market). 
  • Splunk urged Cribl to stop using Splunk's IP and for fair compensation. 
  • The timing of a decision is unknown, with filing being the first step. With the size difference between the firms and Splunk's case indicating a positive outcome, he also cites an out-of-court settlement. 
  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead downgraded Splunk to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $86, down from $125. 
  • The analyst's latest round of industry checks clarified the root cause of the company's recent $250 million annual recurring revenue guidance cut for 2023.
  • Also ReadBritish Chip Designer Arm Ropes In Splunk's Jason Child As Finance Chief
  • Price Action: SPLK shares traded lower by 5.23% at $78.95 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech