Splunk Patent Case Vs An Ex-Employee's Growing Firm Has Merit, Analyst Says

- Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle assigned Splunk Inc SPLK a Moderately Aggressive Risk/Wealth Accumulation (MA/ACC) rating given its fast-growing market.
- Splunk filed a lawsuit against Cribl, alleging infringement of numerous Splunk patents and unlawfully misappropriating Splunk's source code and other confidential materials.
- Cribl founder and CEO was previously a Splunk employee. Splunk states he founded Cribl on code stolen from Splunk.
- The analyst sees the nature of events as favorable to Splunk.
- Considering Splunk does not have a track record of taking legal action and has previously attempted to resolve allegations privately, he thinks the company must feel confident in its chances.
- Cribl's momentum may be a catalyst for the timing of this lawsuit, given ARR growth at 300% Y/Y in February and tripling its customer base, including 10 of the Fortune 50 (Splunk's core market).
- Splunk urged Cribl to stop using Splunk's IP and for fair compensation.
- The timing of a decision is unknown, with filing being the first step. With the size difference between the firms and Splunk's case indicating a positive outcome, he also cites an out-of-court settlement.
- UBS analyst Karl Keirstead downgraded Splunk to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $86, down from $125.
- The analyst's latest round of industry checks clarified the root cause of the company's recent $250 million annual recurring revenue guidance cut for 2023.
- Also Read: British Chip Designer Arm Ropes In Splunk's Jason Child As Finance Chief
- Price Action: SPLK shares traded lower by 5.23% at $78.95 on the last check Thursday.
