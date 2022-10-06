Volta Partners With Tucson Electric Power For Public EV Charging Infrastructure

by

serves more than 438,000 customers in Southern Arizona. The partnership is an extension of Volta’s Charging For All initiative. Volta will install critical public EV charging infrastructure in and around disadvantaged communities in the Tucson area.

Volta will install eight EV charging stalls at high-traffic locations, such as grocery stores and entertainment venues.

Tucson Electric Power will use the Volta Media Network to inform customers about available energy efficiency programs.

Price Action: VLTA shares are trading flat at $1.18 on the last check Thursday.

