Volta Partners With Tucson Electric Power For Public EV Charging Infrastructure

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 1:48 PM | 1 min read
Volta Partners With Tucson Electric Power For Public EV Charging Infrastructure
  • Volta Inc VLTA has entered into a collaboration with Tucson Electric Power for EV charging infrastructure.
  • TEP serves more than 438,000 customers in Southern Arizona. The partnership is an extension of Volta’s Charging For All initiative.
  • Volta will install critical public EV charging infrastructure in and around disadvantaged communities in the Tucson area.
  • Volta will install eight EV charging stalls at high-traffic locations, such as grocery stores and entertainment venues.
  • Tucson Electric Power will use the Volta Media Network to inform customers about available energy efficiency programs.
  • Also ReadVolta Slashes Workforce By 10%; Withdraws FY22 Forecast
  • Price Action: VLTA shares are trading flat at $1.18 on the last check Thursday.

