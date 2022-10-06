Volta Partners With Tucson Electric Power For Public EV Charging Infrastructure

- Volta Inc VLTA has entered into a collaboration with Tucson Electric Power for EV charging infrastructure.
- TEP serves more than 438,000 customers in Southern Arizona. The partnership is an extension of Volta’s Charging For All initiative.
- Volta will install critical public EV charging infrastructure in and around disadvantaged communities in the Tucson area.
- Volta will install eight EV charging stalls at high-traffic locations, such as grocery stores and entertainment venues.
- Tucson Electric Power will use the Volta Media Network to inform customers about available energy efficiency programs.
- Also Read: Volta Slashes Workforce By 10%; Withdraws FY22 Forecast
- Price Action: VLTA shares are trading flat at $1.18 on the last check Thursday.
