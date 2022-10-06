ñol

Benchmark Sees Weaker Trends Continuing For Data Storage Stocks, Especially In Asia

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 6, 2022 2:39 PM | 1 min read
  • Benchmark analyst Mark Miller reiterated a Hold on Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX. The firm does not provide price targets for Hold-rated stocks
  • The drive companies have recently significantly lowered their forecasts for the September quarter due to weaker trends, especially in Asia, where inventory corrections are currently underway. 
  • Last week citing similar concerns, memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology, Inc MU guided for a significant sequential decline and a possible loss for this quarter
  • Micron believes the weakness will extend into early next year. 
  • Seagate and Western Digital Corp WDC reported they saw more cautious buying behavior from some cloud and enterprise customers. 
  • He sees this trend expanding. As such, he cut his FY23 estimates. 
  • Some improvements are likely in 2H23, and the high dividend yield convinced him to reiterate a Hold. 
  • He reduced his December quarter forecast from non-GAAP EPS of $1.22 on sales of $2.4 billion to non-GAAP EPS of $1.02 on sales of $2.25 billion. 
  • His FY23 forecast goes from non-GAAP EPS from $5.36 on sales of $9.85 billion to non-GAAP EPS of $4.32 on sales of $9.15 billion. 
  • Price Action: STX shares traded lower by 3.10% at $55.65 on the last check Thursday.

