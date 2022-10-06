ñol

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 10:39 AM | 1 min read
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

  1. Shell SHEL - P/E: 5.72
  2. ConocoPhillips COP - P/E: 9.57
  3. Petrobras Brasileiro PBR - P/E: 2.96
  4. VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59
  5. Ranger Energy Services RNGR - P/E: 6.62

Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter.

This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $3.27 in Q1 and is now $3.91. Most recently, Petrobras Brasileiro reported earnings per share at $1.68, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $1.32. VAALCO Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.36 in Q1 to $0.52 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.81%, which has increased by 0.82% from 1.99% last quarter.

Most recently, Ranger Energy Services reported earnings per share at $-0.02, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $-0.31.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-VSNews