Volvo To Supply 20 Electric Trucks To Amazon

by

Volvo ADR VLVLY truck manufacturing division will deliver fully electric heavy-duty trucks to Amazon.Com, Inc . AMZN in Germany by the end of 2022.

truck manufacturing division will deliver fully electric heavy-duty trucks to . in Germany by the end of 2022. The 20 Volvo FH Electric are expected to drive more than one million road kilometers annually, fueled with electricity instead of diesel.

The VolvoFH has a battery capacity of 540 kWh, an output power of 490 kW, and a range of 300 kilometers.

Volvo Trucks started the series production of heavy-duty electric trucks in September 2022.

The electric product range, FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX trucks, is expected to help Volvo reach its global target of selling 50% of its trucks with battery or fuel cell electric.

"Big actors in the transport business play a key role in leading the industry's efforts to lower its carbon footprint," said Jessica Sandström, SVP of Product Management at Volvo Trucks.

Price Action: VLVLY shares traded lower by 1.53% at $14.84 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaNewsGeneral