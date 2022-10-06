ñol

Volvo To Supply 20 Electric Trucks To Amazon

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 10:52 AM | 1 min read
Volvo To Supply 20 Electric Trucks To Amazon
  • Volvo ADR VLVLY truck manufacturing division will deliver fully electric heavy-duty trucks to Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN in Germany by the end of 2022.
  • The 20 Volvo FH Electric are expected to drive more than one million road kilometers annually, fueled with electricity instead of diesel.
  • The VolvoFH has a battery capacity of 540 kWh, an output power of 490 kW, and a range of 300 kilometers.
  • Volvo Trucks started the series production of heavy-duty electric trucks in September 2022.
  • The electric product range, FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX trucks, is expected to help Volvo reach its global target of selling 50% of its trucks with battery or fuel cell electric.
  • "Big actors in the transport business play a key role in leading the industry's efforts to lower its carbon footprint," said Jessica Sandström, SVP of Product Management at Volvo Trucks.
  • Price Action: VLVLY shares traded lower by 1.53% at $14.84 on the last check Thursday.

