Volvo To Supply 20 Electric Trucks To Amazon

- Volvo ADR VLVLY truck manufacturing division will deliver fully electric heavy-duty trucks to Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN in Germany by the end of 2022.
- The 20 Volvo FH Electric are expected to drive more than one million road kilometers annually, fueled with electricity instead of diesel.
- The VolvoFH has a battery capacity of 540 kWh, an output power of 490 kW, and a range of 300 kilometers.
- Volvo Trucks started the series production of heavy-duty electric trucks in September 2022.
- The electric product range, FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX trucks, is expected to help Volvo reach its global target of selling 50% of its trucks with battery or fuel cell electric.
- "Big actors in the transport business play a key role in leading the industry's efforts to lower its carbon footprint," said Jessica Sandström, SVP of Product Management at Volvo Trucks.
- Price Action: VLVLY shares traded lower by 1.53% at $14.84 on the last check Thursday.
