ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Wells Fargo Sees $124 For Packaging Corporation of America? Plus This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Venator Materials By Around 68%

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 6, 2022 8:38 AM | 1 min read
Wells Fargo Sees $124 For Packaging Corporation of America? Plus This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Venator Materials By Around 68%
  • UBS cut the price target on Venator Materials PLC VNTR from $2.05 to $0.65. Venator Materials shares fell 3.9% to $0.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup slashed the price target for Comerica Incorporated CMA from $95 to $90. Comerica shares fell 1% to close at $75.71 on Wednesday.
  • UBS cut the price target on V.F. Corporation VFC from $51 to $35. V.F. Corporation shares fell 0.5% to $31.73 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target on Packaging Corporation of America PKG from $143 to $124. Packaging Corporation of America shares fell 0.6% to close at $117.39 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. TBK from $103 to $79. Triumph Bancorp shares fell 1.6% to close at $58.31 on Wednesday.

Check out this: Why WISeKey International Is Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas