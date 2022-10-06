Wells Fargo Sees $124 For Packaging Corporation of America? Plus This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Venator Materials By Around 68%

- UBS cut the price target on Venator Materials PLC VNTR from $2.05 to $0.65. Venator Materials shares fell 3.9% to $0.92 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup slashed the price target for Comerica Incorporated CMA from $95 to $90. Comerica shares fell 1% to close at $75.71 on Wednesday.
- UBS cut the price target on V.F. Corporation VFC from $51 to $35. V.F. Corporation shares fell 0.5% to $31.73 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target on Packaging Corporation of America PKG from $143 to $124. Packaging Corporation of America shares fell 0.6% to close at $117.39 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James cut the price target for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. TBK from $103 to $79. Triumph Bancorp shares fell 1.6% to close at $58.31 on Wednesday.
