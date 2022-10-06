Honda Intends To Slash Car Production In October

- Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC plans to slash car output at two of its Japanese plants in October.
- Two lines at Honda's Suzuka plant in western Japan will cut production by about 20% in October, while its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture will decrease production plans by about 40%, Reuters reported.
- Also Read: Toyota Cuts October Production As Supply Chain Woes Continue
- The automaker had earlier intended to cut production due to the prevailing supply chain and logistical problems.
- The output cut is expected to affect vehicles, including the Vezel sports utility vehicle, Stepwgn minivan, and Civic compact car.
- Price Action: HMC shares closed lower by 1.31% at $22.64 on Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.