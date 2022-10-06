ñol

Honda Intends To Slash Car Production In October

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 6:51 AM | 1 min read
Honda Intends To Slash Car Production In October
  • Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC plans to slash car output at two of its Japanese plants in October.
  • Two lines at Honda's Suzuka plant in western Japan will cut production by about 20% in October, while its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture will decrease production plans by about 40%, Reuters reported.
  • Also ReadToyota Cuts October Production As Supply Chain Woes Continue
  • The automaker had earlier intended to cut production due to the prevailing supply chain and logistical problems.
  • The output cut is expected to affect vehicles, including the Vezel sports utility vehicle, Stepwgn minivan, and Civic compact car.
  • Price Action: HMC shares closed lower by 1.31% at $22.64 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral