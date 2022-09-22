ñol

Honda Plans To Cut Car Production In Japan On Supply Issues

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 7:57 AM | 1 min read
  • Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC is planning to cut its car output by 40% at two of its Japanese plants.
  • The automaker took the decision after considering the prevailing supply chain and logistical problems, Reuters reported.
  • The cut raises concern about the company as it gears to make up for lost production in the first half of the year.
  • Two lines at Honda's Suzuka plant in western Japan will reduce production by about 40% in early October.
  • Also ReadTSMC Chief Blames Low-End Chips For Hindering Supply Chain
  • The output cut is expected to affect vehicles, including the Vezel sports utility vehicle, Stepwgn minivan, and Civic compact car.
  • Price Action: HMC shares are trading higher by 0.42% at $23.90 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

