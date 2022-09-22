Toyota Cuts October Production As Supply Chain Woes Continue

- Toyota Motor Corp TM plans to produce about 800,000 vehicles in October, about 100,000 vehicles short of the previously announced production estimate.
- The company attributed the decision to the impact of semiconductor shortages resulting from the spread of COVID-19.
- Toyota had previously estimated an average monthly vehicle production of 900,000 units for three months (September through November).
- The global production plan for October through December is planned to average approximately 850,000 units per month.
- However, the company has not changed the financial year forecast of 9.7 million units.
- The latest cut is seen as a worrisome sign as the auto giant continues to reel under shortage in the key vehicle component and wider supply chain disruptions.
- Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 0.31% at $138.00 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
