Toyota Recalls EVs Over Faulty Wheels: WSJ

by

Toyota Motor Corp TM recalls 2,700 of its first mass-produced electric vehicles (EVs) on tire safety risks, the Wall Street Journal reported.

recalls 2,700 of its first mass-produced electric vehicles (EVs) on tire safety risks, the Wall Street Journal reported. The auto giant would recall its all-electric 2023 bZ4X SUV after finding fault with bolts that connect the wheels with the vehicle.

Related : Toyota Debuts bZ4X SUV Battery Electric Vehicle

: Toyota Debuts bZ4X SUV Battery Electric Vehicle Toyota observed that the bolts loosened after a low-mileage use, leading to detachment of the wheels.

Of the vehicles recalled, 2,200 were earmarked for Europe and 260 for the U.S.

The price of bZ4X starts from $42,000.

Also Read : Toyota Cuts July Production Citing Parts Shortage

: Toyota Cuts July Production Citing Parts Shortage Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 1.56% at $156.65 on the last check Thursday.

TM shares are trading lower by 1.56% at $156.65 on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.