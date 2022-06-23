ñol

Toyota Recalls EVs Over Faulty Wheels: WSJ

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2022 2:51 PM | 1 min read
  • Toyota Motor Corp TM recalls 2,700 of its first mass-produced electric vehicles (EVs) on tire safety risks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The auto giant would recall its all-electric 2023 bZ4X SUV after finding fault with bolts that connect the wheels with the vehicle.
  • RelatedToyota Debuts bZ4X SUV Battery Electric Vehicle
  • Toyota observed that the bolts loosened after a low-mileage use, leading to detachment of the wheels.
  • Of the vehicles recalled, 2,200 were earmarked for Europe and 260 for the U.S.
  • The price of bZ4X starts from $42,000.
  • Also ReadToyota Cuts July Production Citing Parts Shortage
  •  Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 1.56% at $156.65 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

