Trump Asks CNN To 'Prove The Big Lie' Days After Suing For Defamation

Donald Trump asked CNN, a unit of Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD, to prove “the big lie” about the 2020 presidential election that the former president lost.

What Happened: Trump’s comments were made on Real America’s Voice network show “Just The News No Noise,” reported The Hill.

The former leader reportedly said that CNN “will never be able to prove” in court that his claims that the 2020 election was marred by fraud are false.

“Prove the big lie. The big lie is not a big lie at all. The big lie is the opposite ... All the stats — we have everything. Unfortunately, we haven’t had judges that want to look at it. They don’t want to change elections.”

See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock

Why It Matters: On Monday, it was reported that Trump sued CNN for defamation and sought $475 million in punitive damages.

Trump labeled the cable news outlet a “purveyor of disinformation, defamation, and fake news” on his Truth Social account.

At the same time, he said he would file lawsuits against other “fake mews media companies.”

Truth Social is Trump Media & Technology Group, a company set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election in November 2020. Trump's repeated allegations of widespread voter fraud have been dismissed as false by authorities, including some in his own administration like former Attorney General William Barr, and independent agencies such as the Associated Press.

Read Next: Trump's Presidential Phone Calls, Clemency Records Separated From Mar-A-Lago Documents By Special Team: Report